Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.46–$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.27 million. Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.46)-$(1.31) EPS.

ASPN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 938,293 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

