Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $110.35 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $110.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.77 or 0.00044323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028406 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00216233 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,291.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.90413682 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $98,715,083.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

