Badger DAO Tops One Day Volume of $4.46 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00012667 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $59.10 million and $4.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,954,438 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

