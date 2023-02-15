Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,122 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSBR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 2,534,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

