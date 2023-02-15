Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BSMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 1,050,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,696. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.18.
BSMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
