Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Trading Down 0.3 %

CIB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 431,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.6545 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.