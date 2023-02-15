Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 6.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33. 240,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 930,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Baozun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. Analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

