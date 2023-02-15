Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after buying an additional 233,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

