Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.
BBGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
