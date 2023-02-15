Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.