Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $278.85 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $278.85 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

