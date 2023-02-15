Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Bentley Systems has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

