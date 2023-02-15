Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

