Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,187.77

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,187.77 ($14.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,277 ($15.50). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($15.46), with a volume of 87,228 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.57) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,482.50 ($18.00).

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,186.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,186.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

