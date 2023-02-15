Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,187.77

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,187.77 ($14.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,277 ($15.50). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($15.46), with a volume of 87,228 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.57) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,482.50 ($18.00).
Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,186.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,186.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
Featured Articles
