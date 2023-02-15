Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Hits $303.74 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $17.34 or 0.00070091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $303.74 million and $8.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00187709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00060590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.