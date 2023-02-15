BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $670.20 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $670.20 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004855 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000069 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $17,045,347.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.