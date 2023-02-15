Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.33. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 35,049 shares trading hands.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.