Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.33. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 35,049 shares trading hands.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 124,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.