Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BGB opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

