Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 80,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,615. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition
In other Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.
