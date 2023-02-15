Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 80,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,615. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

In other Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

