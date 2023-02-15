Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $195.14

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

