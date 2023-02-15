Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $422.60

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.94 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.40. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.