Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$57.93

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSU shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TSU opened at C$38.12 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.05.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.