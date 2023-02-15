Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $108.13

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after buying an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,336,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.5 %

About Wix.com

WIX stock opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.