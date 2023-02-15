Brokers Offer Predictions for Blackstone Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Blackstone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.15. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock valued at $160,357,590. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 426,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

