Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 13,472 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 280,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.