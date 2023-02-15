Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Shares Down 2.4%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

