CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.00.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CACI International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $296.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.36. CACI International has a 52-week low of $240.02 and a 52-week high of $319.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 342,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CACI International by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the second quarter valued at $7,128,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 284.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

