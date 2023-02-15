CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 348,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,942. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

About CAE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 190,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CAE by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 39,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $60,416,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CAE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.