Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 187,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

