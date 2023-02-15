Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CHW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 187,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $9.10.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
