Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3,591.86

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,591.86 ($43.60) and traded as low as GBX 3,554.39 ($43.15). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($43.46), with a volume of 17,288 shares.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 524.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,586.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,575.45.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

