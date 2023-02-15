Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CALGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. CL King lowered their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $625,953. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAL opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $880.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

