Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,743.44

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,743.44 ($57.58) and traded as high as GBX 4,880 ($59.24). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,840 ($58.75), with a volume of 169 shares changing hands.

Camellia Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.58 million and a PE ratio of 5,807.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,755.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,092.22.

About Camellia

(Get Rating)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.