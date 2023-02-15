Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $120.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

