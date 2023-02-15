Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $120.19 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.