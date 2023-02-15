Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 464,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 762,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGBD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

NASDAQ:CGBD remained flat at $15.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. 132,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,937. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

