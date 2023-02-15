Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.65. 83,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $299.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.82.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

