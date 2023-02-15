CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFIVW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,627. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter.

