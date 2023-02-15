Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 1,317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWSRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 5.2 %

CWSRF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Further Reading

