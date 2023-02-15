Christopher S. Conley Sells 1,535 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.8 %

Whirlpool stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.84. 831,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.78. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

