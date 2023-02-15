Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 23,766,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,121,277. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

