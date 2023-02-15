Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 23,766,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,121,277. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

