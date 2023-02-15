Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,978,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

