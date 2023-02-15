Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.20 billion-$56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.73-3.78 EPS.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,978,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

