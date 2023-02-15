Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.73-3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.0-10.5% yr/yr to $56.2-56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.50 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

CSCO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 26,613,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,213,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,910,000. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

