Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 22.4% in January

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD remained flat at $63.19 on Wednesday. 287,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,085. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $961.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

