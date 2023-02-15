Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 1,219,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,849. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $93.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clene by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

