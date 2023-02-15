Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,269,285.44 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.9 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

