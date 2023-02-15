Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,269,285.44 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20.
  • On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.
  • On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.9 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

