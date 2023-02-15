CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.