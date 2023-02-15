Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cohu by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

