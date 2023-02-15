Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.04 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $67.04 million and $29.74 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.01318393 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006091 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.01641933 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

