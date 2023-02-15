Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $24.24 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,660.71 or 0.06848657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00425037 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.58 or 0.28148962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

