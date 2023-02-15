Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$156.88 and last traded at C$157.21. 108,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 62,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$157.24.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.18.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.