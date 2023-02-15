Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 230,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.