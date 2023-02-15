Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

CTBI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 27,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 189,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading

